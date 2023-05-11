Delhi police files FIR against Ashneer Grover and family based on BharatPe's complaint

The FIR has been filed against Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain Grover, Deepal Gupta, and other Jain family members after five months of investigation by the Delhi Police on the basis of the criminal complaint filed by the company.

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against Ashneer Grover, his wife, and other family members on the basis of a criminal complaint filed by BharatPe in December 2022. The FIR has been registered on eight counts of serious cognizable criminal offences including criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, and forgery.

As per the FIR, which CNBC-TV18 has reviewed, there are allegations of sham transactions and embezzlement to the tune of Rs 71.76 crores, illegitimate payments of Rs 7.6 crores to bogus HR consultants on the basis of 86 false and forged invoices, inflated and undue payments through pass-through vendors connected to the accused persons, input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities of Rs 1.66 crores, dishonest and illegal payments to travel agencies basis false and fabricated invoices, personal enrichment through reimbursements using self-created fake and forged invoices, and destruction of evidence by Madhuri Jain Grover.