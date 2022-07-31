Sanjay Arora appointed as new Delhi police commissioner

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed Sanjay Arora as the new commissioner of Delhi police.

Arora's appointment will be in effect from August 1, 2022. He is an officer from the Tamil Nadu 1988 cadre. At present, he is serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP).

He will be succeeding Rakesh Asthana, who had taken charge as the Delhi police commissioner on July 27, 2021.

A 1984-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police commissioner last year just three days before his superannuation of the Director General of Border Security Force post on July 31.