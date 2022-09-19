50 challans issued in Delhi last week for not wearing rear seat belts — Key points to note while fastening up

Mini
Not only it is important to wear a seat belt but also it must be worn correctly to help reduce chances of injury or death, the Delhi Traffic Police says. Here are some key points to remember while fastening up on the rear of cars.
South East District's #DelhiTrafficPolice personnel, deployed on Mathura Road, today educated passengers in four-wheeler vehicles about the importance of wearing seat belt for rear seat passengers.#WearSeatBelt#RoadSafety#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/0SPj5rp8zs— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 15, 2022
'Safety' REIGNS over risks. #WearSeatBelt, no matter whether you are Indian, ROMAN or French!#RoadSafety#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/IbdbeLXrZP— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 18, 2022
No further explanation needed after one sees this 3 sec crash video!I have resolved to wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car & I urge you all to as wellIn Public interest this video needs 2 b circulated, re -tweeted & shared with as many people as we can pic.twitter.com/ihx88OvfTM— Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) September 15, 2022