50 challans issued in Delhi last week for not wearing rear seat belts — Key points to note while fastening up

By Akriti Anand

Mini Not only it is important to wear a seat belt but also it must be worn correctly to help reduce chances of injury or death, the Delhi Traffic Police says. Here are some key points to remember while fastening up on the rear of cars.

The Delhi Police launched a special road safety drive last week to push people to wear rear seat belts. On the first day of the drive, on September 14, police conducted checkings on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in Delhi and issued 17 court challans. On the second day, they issued 41 challans to commuters for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of their vehicles.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was levied on the defaulters, and the challans were issued under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act, a senior police officer was quoted by PTI as saying.

A senior police officer reportedly said that the drive was conducted in two Delhi districts — New Delhi and Southwest. In the New Delhi district, 32 challans were issued, while nine challans were issued in Palam and Vasant Kunj areas of the Southwest district, the officer said.

South East District's #DelhiTrafficPolice personnel, deployed on Mathura Road, today educated passengers in four-wheeler vehicles about the importance of wearing seat belt for rear seat passengers.#WearSeatBelt#RoadSafety#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/0SPj5rp8zs — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 15, 2022

Why did Delhi Police launch the special drive

Following the incident, the Delhi Police had taken to Twitter to urge citizens not to indulge in speeding and always wear seat belts.

"The Delhi Traffic Police is already running a campaign to spread public awareness regarding (the importance of) wearing seat belts. We are also taking legal action," the officer said.

According to official data, more than 1,900 people died in Delhi last year in road accidents involving negligence on the part of drivers or passengers of vehicles, PTI reported, In 2020, More than 11 percent of road mishap deaths — 15,146 to be precise — were caused due to non-usage of seat belts.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1.2 crore notices last year to offenders for not wearing seat belts, improper parking, jumping red lights and speeding, PTI reported.

No further explanation needed after one sees this 3 sec crash video!I have resolved to wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car & I urge you all to as wellIn Public interest this video needs 2 b circulated, re -tweeted & shared with as many people as we can pic.twitter.com/ihx88OvfTM — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) September 15, 2022

Car safety facts | Key points to remember while wearing seat belts:

Wearing a seat belt is mandatory. Besides those sitting on the front seat of a car, even rear seat occupants without safety belts could suffer grievous injuries

Everyone has an equal chance of being involved in a collision, so do not take any chances on your safety and that of your fellow passengers

The seat belt must be worn correctly. The shoulder belt should be worn as closely fitted to the body as possible, over the shoulder, never under the arm (as this may crush ribs and injure internal organs

It is recommended that children below the age of 10 years must be securely fastened to the rear seat. Children sitting in the front seat might face danger. Sudden braking action in a moving car can throw the child forward, hitting the front panel and windscreen glass, resulting in serious injuries.

Children above the age of 10 may sit in the front seat but, as a rule, must always be fastened securely with safety belts. Never allow children to sit with you in the driver’s seat or stand in the front seat area.

Safety rear door locks are fitted in modern cars for children's safety. These locks cannot be opened from the inside. In any case, securely lock your rear doors while children are seated.

Views on mandating rear seat belts

S Velmurugan, chief scientist, Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), appreciated the traffic police's special drive. He said, "This enforcement can lead to a reduction in fatalities by 10 percent. Usually, people tend to speed during the lean traffic hours, which leads to crashes."

However, Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action Of Delhi, said mandating rear seat belts may not be a feasible move. He said, "Pushing for safety norms is a good step, but Indian families are bigger. Generally, more than two people sit in the back seat. Either there should be a provision for a third seat belt in cars, or mandating it would not be feasible. So the government should come up with an alternative. Provide alternatives before making rules."

(With inputs from PTI)