Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Delhi Police asks DMRC to keep vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' protest at Parliament

    Delhi Police asks DMRC to keep vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' protest at Parliament

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In its letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Police has said the protesters may use metro to reach the New Delhi area since it is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital.

    Delhi Police asks DMRC to keep vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' protest at Parliament
    The Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to keep extra vigil on its seven metro stations and close them if needed in view of the farmers' protest against the three agri laws in front of Parliament from July 22, officials said on Sunday.
    In its letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Police has said the protesters may use metro to reach the New Delhi area since it is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital.
    The seven metro stations are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan. The farmer unions have planned a protest near Parliament against the three agri laws from July 22.
    "DCP, New Delhi district has requested to keep extra vigil at the seven metro stations as well as other stations which lies in the New Delhi area, and may be closed w.e.f 19.07.2021 onwards till the monsoon session is over, at very short notice to refrain the protestors from reaching Parliament via metro and avoid any untoward incident," the letter said.
    A senior police officer said it is just on a precautionary basis and if required, only then the metro stations will be closed.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi cancels Kanwar Yatra due to COVID

    Next Article

    PM Modi chairs meeting of NDA floor leaders a day ahead of Monsoon session

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,751.65 -204.00 -1.57
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,751.65 -204.00 -1.57
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56000.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee88.11000.06300.07
    Pound-Rupee102.8590-0.2150-0.21
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6768-0.0017-0.24
    View More