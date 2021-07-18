Delhi Police asks DMRC to keep vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' protest at Parliament

The Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to keep extra vigil on its seven metro stations and close them if needed in view of the farmers' protest against the three agri laws in front of Parliament from July 22, officials said on Sunday.

In its letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Police has said the protesters may use metro to reach the New Delhi area since it is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital.

The seven metro stations are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan. The farmer unions have planned a protest near Parliament against the three agri laws from July 22.

"DCP, New Delhi district has requested to keep extra vigil at the seven metro stations as well as other stations which lies in the New Delhi area, and may be closed w.e.f 19.07.2021 onwards till the monsoon session is over, at very short notice to refrain the protestors from reaching Parliament via metro and avoid any untoward incident," the letter said.

A senior police officer said it is just on a precautionary basis and if required, only then the metro stations will be closed.