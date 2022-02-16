Delhi Police arrests man trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence; appears to be mentally unstable

A man hailing from Bengaluru was detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The incident took place around 7:30 am when a red-colour SUV, being driven by the man, tried to enter through the gate of Doval's high-security central Delhi residence, official sources said.

The car was intercepted and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval's house, they said. Doval was present at the residence when the incident took place. The man was later handed over to the police.

According to a police source, the man has been identified as Shantanu Reddy and appears to be mentally ill. During interrogation, he said that a chip was implanted in his brains and he is being controlled by a remote control. The car was hired from Noida, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)