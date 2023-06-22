Delhi Police arrests a man from Bihar in Cowin data leak case

The arrested person has allegedly put the data on Telegram. The accused's mother is a health worker in Bihar, the police said.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested a man from Bihar in the alleged Cowin Portal data leak case.

A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case, the police added.

