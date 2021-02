The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested actor Deep Sidhu, who was wanted in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day. The arrest was made by the Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

#WATCH| Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th Jan violence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cb6tN5eR1u — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Sidhu kept changing his locations to evade arrest, the source added. The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

