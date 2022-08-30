Delhi on top, these cities are the most unsafe for women in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city for women in India with two minor girls being raped on average every day in the national capital last year, the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

Delhi witnessed a significant surge of over 40 percent in crimes against women in 2021, registering 13,982 cases in 2021, compared with 9,782 cases in 2020, the data revealed.

Across the country, crime against women rose by 15.3 percent in 2021 from the previous year with 4,28,278 cases being registered in 2021 against 3,71,503 cases in 2020.

Crime in Delhi

Delhi cases accounted for 32.20 percent of total crimes in the category among 19 metropolitan cities.

Delhi also reported the highest number of cases of crimes against women under the categories dowry deaths (136), cruelty by husbands (4674), kidnapping (3948), and girl child rapes (833) among other metropolitan cities which had more than two million population in 2021. This means that on average, two girls were raped every day in Delhi last year, the latest data revealed.

Apart from this, Delhi reported 2,022 incidents of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (girl child victims only), Delhi saw 1,357 reported cases in 2021. A total of 4,674 cases were registered in Delhi under cruelty by husbands against women. During the year, Delhi saw 136 cases of dowry death, which is 36.26 percent of total deaths due to the menace in 19 metropolitan cities.

Other cities

According to the data, a total of 43,414 crimes were reported across all 19 major cities, higher than 35,331 registered in 2020. The NCRB collates data for 19 cities with a population of over 2 million, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi City, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Financial capital Mumbai came in second with 5,543 such instances compared with 4,583 cases in 2020. Bengaluru registered 3,127 cases in 2021 as compared with 2,730 in 2020. Mumbai accounted for 12.76 percent of total crimes in 19 cities, while Bengaluru accounted for 7.2 percent.

Hyderabad registered 3,050 cases of crime against women in 2021 compared with 2,390 the year before. Jaipur saw 2,827 incidents of crime against women last year compared with 2,369 cases in 2020. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh registered 2,161 cases of crime against women in 2021 against 2,636 in 2020. Kolkata in West Bengal saw a dip in the number of cases under crime against women at 1,783 in 2021 against 2001 the year before.

The least number of cases of crime against women in metro cities were registered in Coimbatore at 190.

Jaipur topped the highest rate of crime against women at over 194 percent, followed by Delhi, Indore and Lucknow.

Coimbatore and Chennai in Tamil Nadu recorded the lowest rate crime rate against women.