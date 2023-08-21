Delhi govt official rapes minor: Girl raped for months, given abortion pills by accused's wife | Details

The 14-year-old girl, who was raped repeatedly by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, was allegedly administered abortion pills by the accused’s wife, sources said. According to shocking details that have emerged in the case, when the minor became pregnant after months of abuse, she was forced to terminate her pregnancy by the wife of the accused.

News18 has learnt that the officer was a family friend of the girl, who is a class 12th student. She lost her father in 2020, following which, the accused brought her to his home. The victim lived in the accused’s house from October 2020 to February 2021 during which, she was sexually harassed and physically molested and repeatedly raped by her uncle.

The case came to light when the minor began having anxiety attacks and was taken to a counsellor a week back. After extensive counselling, she opened up about her abuse at the behest of her uncle. She also said that was forced to terminate her pregnancy by the wife of the accused.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. “As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," a source was quoted by IANS as saying.

Delhi Police has begun a probe into the allegations against the top official.