Delhi NCR gets respite from rising heat — check list of states where rains are predicted today

After having experienced the warmest February since 1877, citizens of India, especially those in the Delhi-NCR region, will reportedly experience rain and a dust storm today. Heavy snowfall can also be expected in some areas over the Western Himalayas.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the region can expect "thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain." The thunderstorms would bring light to moderate rainfall across north-west and south-west Delhi, the report suggested. This covers areas such as Mundaka, Jafarpur and Nazafgarh.

Other states expected to experience such weather include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-Haryana

Rainy weather conditions would prevail over areas such as Bahadurgarh, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Meham and Rohtak in Haryana.

District-wise, thunderstorms and rain have been predicted by the IMD in Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, which will also experience strong surface winds.

In Delhi, the IMD predicts that the sky will remain cloudy although there won't be any significant change in temperature with a maximum of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum of 14 degree Celsius. Noida too will experience partly cloud skies.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Hastinapur, Chandpur and Amroha would experience similar rainy weather.

The skies of Lucknow will be clear and there will be no significant change in temperature.

Punjab

Light to very light rains are possible in Punjab and north-west Rajasthan, the IMD claims. All districts of Punjab have been issued a watch for thunderstorm and lightning. This include Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Sas Nagar.

Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran will also experience strong surface winds.

Jammu and Kashmir

There are chances of snowfall in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. All districts are under watch for thunderstorm and lightning. This includes Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Doda, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Kupwara, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Pulwama, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba, Shopian, Srinagar and Udhampur.

Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand while might experience some snowfall. Heavy rains are predicted in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Dehradun.