Delhi rains: Heavy showers lead to traffic snarls, flooded roads; flight services disrupted

Finally, monsoon is here for Dehiites. The national capital saw major respite from the scorching heat after the city witnessed rainfall on Thursday. On Thursday, as of 10 am, the temperature in Delhi dropped to 27 degrees Celsius.

Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR caused traffic snarls, disrupting normal lives. "The movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

Flights services were disrupted owing to the bad weather in several parts. Two flights coming to Delhi were diverted on Thursday due to heavy rain in the city. While two flights were diverted to Amritsar and Jaipur. There was a 30-minute delay in all international flights. SpiceJet services were also disrupted in Delhi, Dharamshala and Bagdogra.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) , all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airlines tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert in parts of Delhi for Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in North Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, and other areas. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), during the next two hours.

Monsoon advanced in other parts of India

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed inundated roads in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. "We have made all the arrangements including identification of landslide-prone zones. SDRF teams also deployed," said Rudraprayag SP Ayush Agarwal.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall, in Jabalpur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Credit: PTI)

Meanwhile, authorities have discovered a lake near Kuwari village in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district due to frequent landslides since the 2013 disaster, News 18 reported. According to the report, local authorities ordered an inspection and said that the lake poses "no immediate threat to lives" and efforts are on to shift villagers from the landslide-prone place to safe areas.

Assam, where over 31.5 lakh people have been affected due to the deluge, saw the death of 12 more people on Wednesday, pushing the toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year to 151. Silchar in the Cachar district remained underwater for the last 10 days, officials said. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level.

A man stands outside his shanty amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Delhi region is witnessing heavy rain with the onset of monsoon, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat after days of a hot and humid weather. (Image: PTI)

‌In Manipur, a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts in Manipur has been blocked due to the massive landslide. This triggered danger of flash flood in the nearby villages.