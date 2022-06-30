Delhi rains: Heavy showers lead to traffic snarls, flooded roads; flight services disrupted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert in parts of Delhi for Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in North Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, and other areas. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), during the next two hours.
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 30, 2022
#WATCH | Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes traffic snarls; visuals from Delhi-Gurgaon road pic.twitter.com/9vi3GLOJA4— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
#WATCH Heavy rain lashed Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, leading upto inundated roads. Visuals from June 29We have made all the arrangements including identification of landslide-prone zones. SDRF teams also deployed, said Rudraprayag SP Ayush Agarwal pic.twitter.com/6YOMMA0sQe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2022
Manipur | Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in Noney district. pic.twitter.com/sKzPCcWpyI— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022