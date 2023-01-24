Massive earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi and other areas

India's national capital New Delhi witnessed strong earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon. A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake struck at 2:28 pm. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal. Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well.

Data from the National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake struck at 2:28 pm. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal.

The earthquake had its epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Nepal's Sudurpaschim province that hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lokvijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement Centre said.

A 35-year-old woman was killed in Gaumul Rural Municipality-2 when a falling rock hit her while she was cutting grass in the nearby forest, police said.

According to provincial police chief, the earthquake damaged a number of houses in Bajura and Bajhang districts.

Two houses were destroyed in Ward No. 7 and two other houses in Ward No. 9 of Badimalika Municipality of Bajura district, which is situated 450-km West of Kathmandu. A temple in the municipality also developed cracks, police said.

A landslide triggered by the earthquake resulted in the death of over 40 sheep, the police said, adding that one person was injured in the incident.

Monika Dahal, head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal.

Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said to PTI, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps." Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.

Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. However, there was no immediate report of loss of life or property.

This jolt comes a day Manipur’s Bishnupur district was hit by an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude.

Western Nepal is frequently hit by earthquakes from mild to moderate intensity.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.