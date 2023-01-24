Massive earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi and other areas

India's national capital New Delhi witnessed strong earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon. A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake struck at 2:28 pm. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal. Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well.

The earthquake had its epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Nepal's Sudurpaschim province that hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lokvijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement Centre said.

Monika Dahal, head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal.

Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said to PTI, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps." Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.

Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. However, there was no immediate report of loss of life or property.

Earthquakes are common in the Himalayan state of Nepal, which is home to many of the tallest mountains. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake left nearly 9,000 people dead.

This jolt comes a day Manipur’s Bishnupur district was hit by an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude.