Massive earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi and other areas

India's national capital New Delhi witnessed strong earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon. A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake struck at 2:28 pm. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal. Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well.
India's National capital, New Delhi, witnessed strong earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon. As per the initial information, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale that originated from Nepal.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications
Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe
Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades
Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data from the National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake struck at 2:28 pm. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
The earthquake had its epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Nepal's Sudurpaschim province that hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lokvijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement Centre said.
Monika Dahal, head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal.
Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said to PTI, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps." Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.
Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW— roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023
Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. However, there was no immediate report of loss of life or property.
There was no immediate report of damage to life or property.
Earthquakes are common in the Himalayan state of Nepal, which is home to many of the tallest mountains. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake left nearly 9,000 people dead.
This jolt comes a day Manipur’s Bishnupur district was hit by an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
First Published: Jan 24, 2023 2:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!