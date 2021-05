The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain with winds blowing at a speed of 20-40 km/h in the Delhi-NCR region and its adjoining areas in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on May 21.

In a series of tweets, it said, “Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of South-East, Central Delhi & NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).”

The IMD also predicted rains accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana besides the National Capital Region.

21/05/2021: 08:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi most places of & NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2021

Delhi recorded 119.3 mm of rainfall on May 19-20, the highest in May since 1951. Before this, the national capital had received 60 mm rainfall on May 24, 1976.

Delhi has received highest ever Rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for the month of May pic.twitter.com/NnUkMfIJMj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2021

IMD, on May 20, had tweeted, “Low-pressure area lies over southwest Uttar Pradesh and its neighbouring areas and the Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along longitude 73°E to the north of latitude 27°N."

The IMD predicted that the low-pressure would very likely result in fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on May 20. The intensity will decrease from May 21 onwards and be distributed to other parts of north India.

The rainfall has also provided some respite to Delhi from the May heat. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, nine notches below normal. The minimum temperature recorded in the wee hours today was 19.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.