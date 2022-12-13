Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi; AQI in 'poor' category

Both the cities have been reporting worse levels of air quality with the onset of winter.

As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) is in the 'poor' category while Delhi's AQI sits at 'moderate.'

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi has an overall AQI of 152 and Mumbai of 225.

Stations around Delhi's Dhirpur, Delhi University and Noida, however, still reported AQI within the 'poor' category.

In Mumbai, Chembur reported an AQI in the 'very poor' category while a majority others such as Colaba, Mazgaon, BKC, Andheri and Malad were in the 'poor' category.

Mumbai's recent deterioration in air quality levels can be associate to increasing air pollutants from construction work and transport, experts say.

On December 4, the Commission for Air quality Management placed a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region as a response to alarming air pollution.

As of Monday evening, forecasts suggested that Delhi's air quality would remain in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category for the coming three days. The city also had a relatively warmer day with the maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra's Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday said that Mumbai's air quality is concerning and requires action.

"It is really a matter of great concern. The air quality of Mumbai is very bad and something has to be done about it immediately. I think the government will act on it in the coming three to four days," Lodha said.

An overall AQI range of 0-50 is categorised as 'good,' 50-100 as 'satisfactory,' 100-200 as 'moderate,' 200-300 as 'poor', 300-400 as 'very poor' and 400-500 as 'severe'.

Doctors have advised people, especially children, senior citizens, and those with breathing ailments to wear masks, avoid peak traffic hours while stepping out, and install air purifiers if possible.

With inputs from PTI.