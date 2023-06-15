Fire at coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, people crawl down wires to escape | VIDEO

Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar fire | As per Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm. The fire-fighting operation is underway.

A fire erupted at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, some people can be seen escaping the building with the help of wires. As many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the site and rescue operations are underway, the Delhi Fire Department said.

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway (Source: Delhi Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/1AYVRojvxI— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Another video shared by the fire department shows people, mostly students, being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

Suman Nalwa, public relations officer of the Delhi Police, said a few students suffered injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out on Thursday. "No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke," she added.