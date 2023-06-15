CNBC TV18
Fire at coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, people crawl down wires to escape | VIDEO

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, people crawl down wires to escape | VIDEO

Jun 15, 2023 2:29:59 PM IST

Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar fire | As per Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm. The fire-fighting operation is underway.

A fire erupted at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, some people can be seen escaping the building with the help of wires. As many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the site and rescue operations are underway, the Delhi Fire Department said.

Another video shared by the fire department shows people, mostly students, being rescued by the firemen through the windows.
Suman Nalwa, public relations officer of the Delhi Police, said a few students suffered injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out on Thursday. "No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke," she added.
