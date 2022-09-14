Now, give a missed call to opt for power subsidy in Delhi

By PTI

Mini Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form to apply. He also shared a number on which the consumers can give a missed call to avail the benefits.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday. At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.

They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp to apply for subsidy. Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the AAP government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments.

The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

The Punjab had BJP dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and "bundle of lies" and said AAP is trying to divert attention of people from its "failures".