Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at AIIMS; no injury reported

A minor fire broke out at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, in the early morning on Monday. The fire was reported in the storeroom of the hospital around 5 am.

The fire department said the blaze was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident.

"Sparking and smoke was seen in a dummy room of AIIMS Hospital near the casualty area. All patients were evacuated from the affected area. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No injury reported," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

