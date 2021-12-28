Delhi new COVID restrictions: What's allowed, what's not?

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
The timing of the night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10: 00 PM. The night curfew from 10:00 PM to 5: 00 AM will remain in force till further orders, stated the order issued by the DDMA.
Here is the full list of new COVID restrictions in Delhi
