Delhi new COVID restrictions: What's allowed, what's not?

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The timing of the night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10: 00 PM. The night curfew from 10:00 PM to 5: 00 AM will remain in force till further orders, stated the order issued by the DDMA.

Here is the full list of new COVID restrictions in Delhi

Construction activities: All construction activities are allowed.

Industrial establishments/ production and manufacturing unit: Open.

Shops/ establishments dealing with essential goods & services: Allowed.

Shops/ establishments dealing with non-essential goods & services: In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10: 00 AM to 8: 00 PM on an odd-even basis, vis shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number.

All standalone single shops and neighborhood colony shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed between 10:00 AM-8:00 PM without odd-even restrictions.

Malls: Open on an odd-even basis viz shops would be open on alternate days depending on their shop number between 10:00-8:00 PM.

Weekly markets: Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50 percent of the allowed vendor at a normal time, per day per zone in all three MCDs, etc.

Delivery through e-commerce: Allowed

Restaurants and Bars : Restaurants are allowed 50 percent of seating capacity from 8:00 AM-10:00 PM, bars are allowed with 50 percent of seating capacity from 12:00 noon-10:00 PM.

Hotel and Lodges: Open with the condition that no banquets/ conferences are allowed. Room occupancy, as well as room service to in-house guests, is allowed.

Barber Shops/ Saloon/ Beauty Parlours: Allowed.

Cinema halls/theatre/ multiplexes / auditoriums/ Assembly halls or similar places: Closed .

Spas and wellness clinic: Closed .

Entertainment parks/ amusement parks/ water parks and similar places: Closed .

Gym and Yoga Centres: Closed .

Sports Complexes/ Stadia: Closed , only allowed for the participation of national and international level players. No spectators allowed .

Swimming Pools: Closed.

Yoga facility: Only outside yoga activity is allowed .

Public parks/ gardens/ golf course: Allowed only for walking & running/ playing and for a picnic.

Other gatherings and congregations (Social/ cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related, etc): Closed .

Religious places: Open but no visitors allowed .

B2B Exhibitions: Closed.

Schools, colleges, Educational/ training/ coaching institutions/ Library: Closed

Central government offices: Central government guidelines.

Dept/ PSUs/ autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi government: All grade-1 officers will come in 100 percent attendance, remaining staff with 50 percent attendance and remaining 50 percent will do WFH except emergency and essential services with 100 percent capacity.

Private offices: Allowed to function up to 50 percent of staff attendance between 9:00 AM-5:00 PM (offices under the exempt category are allowed with 100 percent attendance).

Marriage-related gatherings: Allowed up to 20 persons with the restriction that marriage to be organised in court or at home only.

Funeral: Allowed only 20 persons.

Delhi Metro: Open with 505 capacity only. No standing is allowed .

Intra-state movement of buses: Allowed up to 50 percent of the seating capacity of a bus for transportation of only exempted category including medical emergencies. No standing passengers are allowed.

Transportation of passengers other than buses, auto/e-rickshaw/cycle rickshaw/ taxis/cabs/ gramin sewa/ phat phat sewa/ maxi cab/ RTVs: Autos/ e-rickshaw/ cycle rickshaw (upto 2 passengers)/ Taxis/ cabs// gramin sewa/ phat phat sewa (upto 2 passengers)/ Maxi cabs (upto 5 passengers)/ RTV (upto 11 passengers): Allowed