Delhi might soon get Uber-like bus service

Mini The Delhi government will collaborate with aggregators to operate premium buses. Under this scheme, all buses inducted after January 1, 2024, will be only electric.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants Delhiites and those making intracity trips to stop using their cars to reduce pollution. And so, his government is considering providing a premium app-based bus service in the National Capital Region in collaboration with aggregators.

"We encourage citizens to opt for a cleaner, more comfortable and efficient mode of public transport. The Delhi government will collaborate with aggregators to operate premium buses. App-based aggregators will ply next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive cars," Kejriwal said.

According to the Delhi government, bus tickets would be made available through mobile and web-based applications, and no physical tickets shall be issued. The fares and routes would be highlighted on the app, and aggregators would be able to determine suitable dynamic fare structures.

The government wants the aggregators to provide proof of adequate overnight parking space for all buses as they would not be allowed to park vehicles in public spaces. All buses must also follow a uniform colour scheme with the GNCTD logo and the aggregator’s logo.

The CM said buses would be equipped with every modern facility, and all buses will be BS-VI compliant, air-conditioned, CNG or electric. Besides this, the buses will be seating-only, and there will be no standing passengers to avoid overcrowding.

The bus seats will also be equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons. Buses would also be integrated with One Delhi App for booking rides and making digital payments.

The Kejriwal government has put the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licencing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme in the works for this project.

Under this scheme, all buses inducted after January 1, 2024, will only be electric. The Chief Minister has directed the transport department to put the scheme in the works and accordingly draft a policy regarding the same. The draft policy will then be moved for public opinion after which it will be notified for implementation.