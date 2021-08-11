Delhi Metro to run e-buses from August 12; all you need to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run its first batch of electric buses from Thursday. It is fielding 25 low-floor electric buses on a trial basis. These feeder buses will work as a pick and drop facility from point A to point B.

These buses are fully contactless and conductor-less. No cash payment will be allowed in the feeder buses and services will be available only for Delhi Metro commuters. The buses will take only those who have smart cards issued by the DMRC or the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

In addition to regular cleaning, automatic wash plants at e-bus depots, 2.5 MW electric connection facilities will be provided to charge the electric buses.

The e-buses will be operational between two metro routes -- Shastri Park Metro Station to Gokulpuri Metro Station via Khajuri Chowk, spanning around 10.3 km, and around 7.7 km from Shastri Park Metro Station to Mother Dairy.

It would cost Rs 10 for 0 to 4 km, Rs 15 for 4 to 8 km, Rs 20 for 8 to 12 km and Rs 25 for 12 km and beyond.

Passengers will be allowed to enter only from the metro stations and the drops will be made at the designated stops. No entry of passengers will be permitted at other stoppages on the route, the DMRC said.

Passengers will enter from the front gate and exit from the rear gate of the bus.

The e-buses will be equipped with CCTVs and GPS systems for enhanced security. They are also fitted with ramps and anchorage to accommodate wheelchairs.

Passengers can also use the panic button and stop request button in case of an emergency.