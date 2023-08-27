Delhi metro stations vandalised with pro-khalistan graffiti ahead of G20 summit

In the lead-up to the G20 Summit, a series of pro-Khalistan messages surfaced within multiple Delhi Metro stations, marking a concerning development as reported by officials on Sunday (August 27).

The incident entailed unidentified individuals inscribing slogans like "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" across the walls of no fewer than five Delhi Metro stations.

In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T6U5myjZyv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Authorities have swiftly initiated legal actions in response to this incident, as conveyed by a senior police official.

The incident, which unfolded just prior to the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, involved acts of vandalism that targeted metro stations within the city of Delhi.

Specifically, pro-Khalistan graffiti came to the fore on the walls of stations including Punjabi Bagh, Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium. Notably, all these stations are situated in the western part of Delhi. The slogans displayed encompassed phrases such as 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Referendum Zindabad.'

Attribution of this act to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group previously outlawed, emerged as the police delved into the incident. The police's statement disclosed the presence of SFJ members at multiple metro stations, particularly Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh, where they purportedly etched pro-Khalistan messages.

The group went a step further by releasing video footage showcasing the defaced metro stations and the slogans they had written.

Taking the matter, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has deployed personnel across various locations pertinent to the incident. Notably, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of SFJ, communicated through a video message that a Khalistan referendum was slated to transpire in Surrey, Canada on September 10.

This incident emerges against a backdrop of a series of related occurrences. For instance, in July, a group of individuals supportive of Khalistan vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The incident involved an attempt to set fire to the consulate, promptly subdued by the San Francisco Fire Department. Similarly, on August 13, a significant temple located in British Columbia, Canada, fell victim to vandalism by two Khalistan supporters.

The incident involved the display of graffiti that conveyed anti-Hindu and anti-India sentiments, based on a report by PTI.