The Delhi Metro resumed operations today with 50 percent capacity to ensure physical distancing between passengers. The restarting of the Metro services after being shut for about a month is a part of the relaxations announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

According to an official statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), "The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday, and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown."

Here are the necessary guidelines to keep in mind before boarding a Metro:

— On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with the frequency ranging from 5 to 15 minutes on different lines.

— The Metro service will run with a 50 percent seating capacity. The DMRC said, "In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50 percent seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station."

— Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions.

— Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

— The DMRC has also said that it has written to concerned authorities for upholding the law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.