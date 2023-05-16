Kissing in metro? Beware, you might be watched by Delhi Police soon

The decision to increase vigilance follows a request made by the DMRC to the Delhi Police to strengthen patrolling both at stations and inside the Metro compartments to address the rising number of incidents involving public obscenity.

In an effort to crack down on what is consider "nuisance" and "obscene activities" inside the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Police have announced plans to deploy over 100 personnel in civilian clothes within the train compartments at pre-identified stations. This move aims to prosecute offenders on the spot and take further legal action, according to officials per an Indian Express report.

With the cooperation of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, the Delhi Police will dispatch teams of constables and head constables dressed in civilian attire to travel in the coaches and monitor for any acts of public obscenity.

At least two Delhi Metro officials and two CISF personnel will accompany these police personnel to assist in maintaining surveillance. Additionally, female constables in plain clothes will keep a close eye on women's compartments. Uniformed personnel have also been deployed to reinforce security measures, as stated by a senior police officer.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC directs DMRC to set up cardiac support facility at 3 major metro stations

The decision to increase vigilance follows a request made by the DMRC to the Delhi Police to strengthen patrolling both at stations and inside the Metro compartments to address the rising number of incidents involving public obscenity.

To further enforce discipline, the DMRC has deployed more than five flying squads, each consisting of three to four personnel, who will be stationed inside the compartments to instantly prosecute offenders on the spot.

What is the punishment if you're caught?

These individuals will be issued a penalty of Rs 200 under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. In more serious cases, the Delhi Police will be notified, and charges related to obscenity under sections of the Indian Penal Code will be filed, according to a senior DMRC official.

CCTV cameras installed within the Metro compartments will also be closely monitored for any instances of inappropriate behaviour, and the police will be promptly notified.

Passengers are encouraged to report such incidents by calling the DMRC helpline number 155370 and providing detailed information. Commuters will be advised not to upload such incidents on social media platforms but instead to report them to the station control room or CISF personnel.

ALSO READ | Delhi Metro Yellow Line faces delay due to technical glitch, here is the latest update

Moreover, crucial stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat will have a minimum of six police personnel deployed, ready to respond swiftly once an offending passenger is identified and asked to disembark the coach, the police officer added.