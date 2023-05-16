Kissing in metro? Beware, you might be watched by Delhi Police soon

The decision to increase vigilance follows a request made by the DMRC to the Delhi Police to strengthen patrolling both at stations and inside the Metro compartments to address the rising number of incidents involving public obscenity.

In an effort to crack down on what is consider "nuisance" and "obscene activities" inside the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Police have announced plans to deploy over 100 personnel in civilian clothes within the train compartments at pre-identified stations. This move aims to prosecute offenders on the spot and take further legal action, according to officials per an Indian Express report.

With the cooperation of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, the Delhi Police will dispatch teams of constables and head constables dressed in civilian attire to travel in the coaches and monitor for any acts of public obscenity.