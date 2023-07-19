Delhi Metro closes Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk station for today

"Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 7 for entry/exit," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk metro station on Wednesday. The commuters can, instead, use Gate No 7 for entry and exit.

Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work.



Passengers can use Gate No 7 for entry/exit. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 18, 2023

Last week, the Yamuna Bank metro station on the Blue Line was closed for entry and exit due to the rise in the Yamuna River water level. The station was reopened on July 16 after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and inundating several key areas in Delhi.