Watch | Several cars collide at Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to dense fog

Delhi-Meerut expressway accident: The number of cars impacted is still not clear as some reports put the number at 15 while eyewitnesses say a lot more cars were involved.
Several cars collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad near Dasna due to dense fog early on Sunday, February 19. The number of cars impacted is still not clear as some reports put the number at 15 while eyewitnesses say a lot more cars, as many as 60, were involved.
Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Rural Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI that some people were injured in the accident. No fatalities have been reported till now but many have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar(Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023
Commuters took to Twitter to complain about the huge traffic jams on the expressway after the accident. Officials have reached the accident site and are getting the roads cleared with the help of cranes, as per sources.
February 19, 2023
Cars going towards Meerut from Delhi were involved in the accident.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
First Published: Feb 19, 2023 11:42 AM IST
