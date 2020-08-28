India Delhi master plan 2041: DDA chalks out citizen engagement strategy Updated : August 28, 2020 07:52 AM IST This Master Plan shall be a strategic enabling plan. Sustainability, inclusivity and equity are the underlying core principles. The master plan endeavours to be "proactive and forward-looking" in nature that accounts for current, emerging and anticipated drivers of urban development, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply