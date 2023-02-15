Delhi Man stabbed to death after road rage incident in Nangloi area

As per the Delhi police, preliminary investigation revealed that a person named Vishal Malik was returning from the gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his bike touched the latter's mini bus. Meanwhile, the main accused Sunny arrested.

A 25-year-old man in West Delhi's Nangloi area was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people, police said on Wednesday. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, is said to have happened following an argument.

As per the police, preliminary investigation revealed that a person named Vishal Malik was returning from the gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his bike touched the latter's mini bus. The RTV driver called his friends and thrashed Vishal. An injured Vishal then reached the Nangloi police station and filed a complaint.

"My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him," Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased said to the ANI.

Delhi | A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area last evening My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him: Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased pic.twitter.com/UCWr8Qnjoi— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Vishal later sent his brother Sahil Malik to the spot to get his bike where the accused stabbed him to death. "Sahil was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment," a police officer said.

"We've registered a murder case & taken up investigation. We've detained 3 people & questioning is underway. Teams are conducting raids in various parts of Delhi to nab other accused whose names have come to light," DCP (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said to ANI. The main accused Sunny arrested by Delhi Police, he added.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media.

-With inputs from PTI