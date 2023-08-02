The matter came to light when the firm conducted an internal inquiry after discovering irregularities in their records in December 2022.

A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light from Delhi wherein an employee at a private recruitment company allegedly orchestrated a clever scheme to dupe his employer for more than Rs 4 core. The employee, identified as Radhaballav Nath, reportedly managed to place his unemployed wife on the company’s payroll, ensuring that she received regular payouts for more than 10 years.

This fraudulent activit y has caused the employer, Delhi-based ManpowerGroup Service Private Limited, a substantial loss with the total amount reaching Rs 4.2 crore.

The matter came to light when the firm conducted an internal inquiry after discovering irregularities in its records in December 2022. They found evidence of Nath’s deceitful actions, and an FIR was subsequently lodged with the Delhi police, leading to an ongoing investigation, news agency PTI reported.

Nath had access to the monthly payroll and reimbursement data as part of his job responsibilities. He used his position as an interface between the outside payroll vendor and various company departments like HR and finance. After receiving the approved payroll data from the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Nath would manipulate the records by inserting an additional row with his wife’s name, Sasmita Raul, along with a corresponding salary amount. Moreover, he is said to have tampered with his own salary figures, the report added.

Once the manipulated payroll file was created, Nath used the computer system of another finance manager to upload it to the bank portal for salary transfers. After uploading the file, he would promptly delete it from the system.

The company investigation has revealed that Nath had transferred a staggering amount of Rs 3.6 crore to his wife’s bank account illegally since 2012. Additionally, he admitted to inflating his own salary and transferring an additional Rs 60 lakh to his personal account over the years, totalling a loss of Rs 4.2 crore to the company.

In his confession, Nath revealed that he utilised the embezzled money to purchase properties in Delhi, Jaipur and his hometown in Odisha. He has allegedly invested in mutual funds and other financial schemes too.

The FIR read that it had never employed Radhaballav Nath’s wife in any capacity, as evidenced by their records and acknowledged by Nath himself during the internal investigation.

Following the discovery of the fraudulent activities, Nath was suspended on December 11, 2022, and an internal committee was established by ManpowerGroup to address the discrepancies highlighted during a team meeting on December 8, 2022, the FIR mentioned.