Delhi man gets so drunk he forgets his own car, gets out when stranger asks him to

A Delhi man lost his car, laptop, mobile phone, a wad of notes worth Rs. 18,000 after he got heavily drunk with a stranger who asked him to get out of his own car. And he did not realise that until he came to his senses.

As per a Times Of India report, Amit Prakash, an employee of a firm in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road told police that he was “very drunk” and stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk on Friday night when the stranger asked him to. Prakash took the Metro back home and realised later when he came out of his inebriated state.

He approached the Sector 65 police station, who registered a complaint against the unidentified person under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Prakash went to the BYOB kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine shop on Golf Course Road after leaving from his workplace.

“In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash. After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks,” he said in the complaint, as reported by TOI.

Prakash recalled that they drove to Subhash Chowk where Prakash forgot that he was in his own car.

“I got out of the car when the stranger asked me to,” said Prakash in the report. In an inebriated state he took an auto to Huda City Centre and went back home. “Later, I realised what had happened,” he told the police.

The complainant is unable to recall details about the stranger, so the police are going through the CCTV footage to identify him.