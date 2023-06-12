CNBC TV18
Delhi man gets so drunk he forgets his own car, gets out when stranger asks him to

Delhi man gets so drunk he forgets his own car, gets out when stranger asks him to
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 10:30:52 PM IST (Updated)

A Delhi man lost his car, laptop, mobile phone, a wad of notes worth Rs. 18,000 after he got heavily drunk with a stranger who asked him to get out of his own car. And he did not realise that until he came to his senses.

As per a Times Of India report, Amit Prakash, an employee of a firm in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road told police that he was “very drunk” and stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk on Friday night when the stranger asked him to. Prakash took the Metro back home and realised later when he came out of his inebriated state.
He approached the Sector 65 police station, who registered a complaint against the unidentified person under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
X