New Shraddha Walkar case? Delhi man's body chopped in 10 pieces, kept in fridge and disposed of by wife, son

The man was killed on May 30 and some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri on June 5, police said.

A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and son at Trilokpuri residence in Pandav Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Monday. His body was chopped into 10 pieces, kept in a refrigerator for days and then dispose of in the nearby ground, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said. CCTV footage shows the wife and the son in action as they dispose of the chopped body parts in a dumping ground.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Some visuals shared by news agency ANI also showed the residence of the accused and the refrigerator where they kept the chopped-off body pieces of the victim. According to reports, police have seized the fridge used for storing the body parts.

Pandav Nagar murder | Delhi: Visuals of the residence of the accused where they kept the chopped-off body pieces of the victim in the refrigerator. https://t.co/qRSsepJPzq pic.twitter.com/UVNalvLdT9 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The accused were identified as Poonam and Deepak (son), and the deceased was identified as Anjan Das. Das was killed on May 30 and some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri on June 5, police were quoted by PTI as saying.

"His wife Poonam and son Deepak disposed of the body parts, of which six have been found so far, at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull," they said.

Police added that Das was murdered over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson's wife.

According to police, after the recovery of Das' body parts, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station.

This incident is a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The Delhi Police had on November 12 arrested 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly strangling Walkar, his live-in partner, and sawing her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

