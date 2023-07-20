Delhi man electrocuted to death while running on treadmill, gym owner arrested

The gym manager Anubhav Duggal has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

A 24-year-old Delhi man died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in the Rohini area, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector 19, frequented Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15.

According to an NDTV report, Saksham collapsed while exercising on the treadmill in the gym on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini Sector 6 where he was pronounced dead later.

The police were informed about the death of Saksham by the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Postmortem of the body confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, the officer said.

The gym manager Anubhav Duggal has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered under IPC section 287 relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident earlier this year in January, a 55-year-old man reportedly died after a workout session at a gym in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, a popular restauranteur in the city. According to News18 India, the man collapsed after his workout session and was declared dead by doctors in a hospital nearby who said he died of a heart attack.

The deceased’s family friend, Rajendra Rathore, told PTI that the former had developed a heart problem around 15 years ago and a stent was inserted into one of his arteries at a hospital in Delhi.