Delhi makes 201 fire calls on Diwali, 33% up from 2021

Delhi makes 201 fire calls on Diwali, 33% up from 2021

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Over 200 calls related to the incidents of fire were made on Diwali this year in Delhi. The national capital witnessed a rise of 33 percent in the calls as compared to the last year.

In 2021, 152 calls related to the incidents of fire were made on Diwali, the lowest in 12 years.
Even though Delhi had imposed a ban on the bursting of crackers, a large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Monday night. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.
Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers, and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
S. No.YearCalls
12022201
22021152
32020205
42019245
52018271
62017204
72016243
82015290
92014211
102013177
112012184
122011206
 
