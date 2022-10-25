    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Delhi makes 201 fire calls on Diwali, 33% up from 2021

    Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers, and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants.

    Over 200 calls related to the incidents of fire were made on Diwali this year in Delhi. The national capital witnessed a rise of 33 percent in the calls as compared to the last year.

    In 2021, 152 calls related to the incidents of fire were made on Diwali, the lowest in 12 years.
    Even though Delhi had imposed a ban on the bursting of crackers, a large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Monday night. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.
    Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers, and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants.
    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
    S. No.YearCalls
    12022201
    22021152
    32020205
    42019245
    52018271
    62017204
    72016243
    82015290
    92014211
    102013177
    112012184
    122011206
     
    DelhiDiwaliDiwali 2022Fire

