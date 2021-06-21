Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe factory, 31 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Vihar on Monday morning. At least 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far. The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

"At least 5-6 people are missing. I am rushing to the spot. Fire is not under control. 31 fire tenders are present at the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.