Delhi's luxury car shortage intensifies ahead of historic G20 summit

The 2023 G20 New Delhi Summit is just weeks away, the national capital will be the host of the head of State of the G20 nations. The headline event is scheduled to take place between 9-10 September and the Delhi Government has already declared a public holiday for these 4 days. Hotels across Delhi-NCR have been sold out and similarly, demand for vehicles to transport G20 officials is also seeing an all-time high demand.

According to industry estimates, there is a requirement of over 2,800-3,000 vehicles in Delhi. Vehicles include luxury cars, transport vans, SUVs, and coaches to name a few. Transport companies were anticipating this high demand and some have been building up their inventory for the past year.

According to industry estimates, there is a demand for over 500 luxury vehicles in Delhi during the G20 Summit

Companies have built up their inventory with brands like Mercedes , BMW, Audi, Toyota, Lexus etc. The demand for luxury cars is across segments which include Sedans, SUVs and MPVs. Delhi-based Mann Tour and Travels has spent around Rs 60 crore to build up inventory for G20. G20 guests will be chauffeured around in Mercedes GLS , Mercedes S Class, Mercedes E Class, and Maybach. G20 guests will also be driven around in BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, and Audi Q7.

There is ample demand for luxury coaches and vans as well. Toyota Hiace, Luggage Coaches, Toyota Coasters, 47-Seater Volvo, and Urbania will be the vehicles that will also be used for the G20 guests.

There is an acute shortage of luxury vehicles in Delhi NCR and transporters like Mann Tour & Travels are arranging vehicles from different cities. Due to a shortage of luxury cars in Delhi, fleet operators are arranging cars from Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

The industry is extremely positive & excited about the business opportunity because of the G20 event. Amrit Mann, Director, of Mann Tours said, "Mann Tours is coordinating a fleet of over 300 vehicles for this occasion. India is on the verge of making history by hosting the G20 Summit. Because of the COVID pandemic, the industry capacity went down by 30-40% and around 90% of operators were in losses. The G20 Summit in the capital will benefit all companies and such an event was much needed."