Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi until May 17. Although coronavirus cases in the national capital have declined down and the positivity rate has reduced from highs of 35 percent as on April 26 to around 23 percent now, he stressed that people need to follow the restrictions strictly.

The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 10, but have now been extended by a week. The decision to extend the lockdown will also affect the Delhi Metro operations until next week. This is aimed at bringing a check on unrestricted travel in the capital. As of now, only people with valid e-pass will be eligible to travel within the National Capital Region.

Who need not carry an e-pass

Any individual working in the transportation and operation of essential services will not be required to carry a valid e-pass issued by the Delhi government.

IT professionals and others linked to Internet services

People working in the broadcasting sector and cable services.

People working in the banking sector

Security personnel

People going to ATMs