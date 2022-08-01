As the confusion over liquor licenses continued, Delhi witnessed an unofficial dry day on Monday, with most stores remaining shut and no alcohol served in hotels, clubs, and bars after the expiry of excise licenses on July 31.

For some time now, Delhiites were getting a "1+1" and even "1+2" offer on alcohol, but the government's new rules meant the offers would end in July. Sunday was the last day to avail of private liquor vendors' perks under Delhi's new excise policy.

Delhi rolled back the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on July 30, two days before the expiry of the new liquor policy. With the re-implementation of the old liquor policy, the four Delhi government agencies — DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS — will now be able to sell liquor along with private operators.

However, preempting chaos due to shortage, Delhi on Sunday also decided to extend existing licences of liquor shops till August 31. But this did not help matters.

The development came following the recently launched probe into the Delhi government’s excise department by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The excise department was accused of irregularities in its new liquor policy. Last week, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Here's all you need to know about the old and new liquor policies, Delhi government's excise revenue and their impact on the common people.

New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 16, 2021. It changed how liquor was sold in the city — with the government withdrawing from the business and allowing only private operators to run liquor shops.

Under the new liquor policy, the city was divided into 32 zones inviting firms to bid on the zones. Also, licenses for 849 retail vends were issued through open bidding by the Excise department last year. For the first time, shops were allowed to offer discounts to retail customers and reduced the number of dry days to three from 21.

The new policy also had a provision for home delivery of liquor. It even proposed lowering the drinking age from 25 to 21. It also suggested the opening of shops till 3 am. However, these were not implemented.

What was the old liquor policy?

Under the old liquor policy, Delhi had 864 liquor shops, including 475 run by the four government agencies, and 389 were private. Under this, Delhi observed 21 dry days, and no discounts were given.

No minimum carpet area was required to open liquor shops in the state.

Revenue from liquor

Delhi brought in the new system hoping that "the government will get at least Rs 4,500 crore of additional revenue every year". According to the Times of India, the Delhi government claims to have raised Rs 1,484 in the first quarter of 2022-23. But sources denied the claims saying that "out of total revenue Rs 980 crores are refundable security deposits".

Reports quoted sources as saying the Centre argued that the excise revenue during the first quarter of the current financial year remained flat compared with 2019-20. Notably, sales were hit in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Wine sales are estimated to have shot up 87 percent, while whisky and beer saw a 59.5 percent and 5.5 percent increase, respectively," sources said, adding that the mismatch is stark and inexplicable.

What is the controversy?

The new excise policy was proposed by a group of ministers in the Cabinet on May 2. Before the implementation, the policy had first to be examined by the Chief Secretary (CS) of Delhi Naresh Kumar.

After receiving the proposal, the CS allegedly found ‘procedural lapses’ and irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. On July 8, the CS sent a report to the head of the excise department asking for a reply.

According to several media reports, these changes included a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore on tendered licence fee because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also stated that undue benefits were given to liquor licensees by revising the rates of foreign liquor and removing the import pass fee of Rs 50 per case of beer. This led to a loss of revenue for the state exchequer, reports said.

After reviewing the report, the L-G suggested a CBI probe into the matter, while CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that false allegations were levelled against the government.

What will be the impact of the rollback?

Uncertainty prevailed over the availability of liquor in the national capital on Monday.

Only government-run liquor shops will operate in Delhi when the old policy comes into effect, which means the 468 private liquor shops are to close.

The Delhi government has decided to extend the license of the private liquor shops under the policy of retail liquor stores in the city till August 31, and a Cabinet-approved file has been sent to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval.

With this, the liquor shops will open only after the excise department's order following the L-G's nod. Till the L-G’s approval, the excise licenses issued to hotels, clubs and restaurants having bars and wholesale operations will also become redundant.

Virtually no liquor supply from the wholesalers to the entire hospitality sector will exist till the L-G approves the extension proposal made by the government.

"We have no idea when the order will come. Even if it comes today, there is no stuff in the shop to sell," a liquor vendor employee near ITO told PTI. A zonal license holder said there was still uncertainty as the order by the Excise department was delayed.

"Since the government announced reverting to the old excise policy regime, we were in the process of wrapping up business. We are the worst sufferers; despite investing huge amounts, we are forced to quit retail sale of liquor within months," he told PTI.

Long queues, rush outside liquor shops

Chaos ensued in the national capital, with long queues seen outside liquor shops last week. The rush intensified during the weekend as booze lovers in the city were given rebates and special offers like one plus two free by private vends for one last time in the city.

"The shop will close, and we are selling out the stock. We have started offer of buy one get two free on all kinds of liquor and beer to dispose of stocks," said a liquor vend employee in Laxmi Nagar.

Employees at shops said most of the popular brands of different kinds of liquor and beer were sold out. "There has been a mad rush since the afternoon hours. We are turning down customers asking for specific brands as most have been sold. Many people, however, buy whatever is available," an employee of a shop in the mall was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said that the Chief Secretary had been asked to ensure that there was no chaos in the city during the transition period before the opening of government liquor stores and also to keep a check on sale of illegal alcohol.

Customers are now headed to neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad for their liquor quota.