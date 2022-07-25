Delhi L-G Vs CM: How the rift between VK Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal unfolded

Just days after skipping a weekly meeting with the L-G citing health issues, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped an event on Sunday where Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was also present. CM Kejriwal’s rift with the current L-G is the latest in a series of struggles that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)) has had with Delhi’s L-G since the party came to power in 2014. While at the heart of the issue remains the contention over the control of the Anti-Corruption Branch, here’s the timeline of how relations between Saxena and Kejriwal soured within months of the former taking charge.

May 2022

Vinai Kumar Saxena, previously the head of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi by the Union government.

June 2022

The newly appointed L-G’s regular meetings with government officials and inspection of government facilities prompted the AAP to allege that such meetings were interfering with the working of the government.

Days later, Saxena gave his approval for an ACB probe against the irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals by the Public Works Department during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to the L-G asking him to reverse the approval as the LG had not followed “due procedure of law while reopening the old complaint filed by Manoj Tiwari.”

Saxena shot back by writing to Kejriwal to restrain Sisodia from making comments that “mislead the public” regarding the probe.

July 2022

AAP members shot back at L-G Saxena over his tweets stating that 75 percent of Delhi’s residents do not pay property taxes to the MCD.

On July 21, L-G Saxena denied permission to CM Kejriwal to attend the ‘World Cities Summit’, which is scheduled to happen at the end of the month in Singapore, despite the latter being invited by Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong. Saxena asserted that the event was for mayors and not for a CM to attend.

Kejriwal noted his displeasure over the judgement in a letter to the L-G and stated he was going ahead with the visit and the AAP had approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) directly for clearance.

Saxena called for a CBI probe into the revamped excise policy in Delhi on Friday due to “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” in the process, as per a report by the Chief Secretary on the matter. Kejriwal skipped the weekly meeting with L-G on Friday, citing ill health.

On July 24, Kejriwal skipped the pre-decided combined program of the tree plantation drive under the ‘Van Mahotsav’ at Asola Bhatti Mines.

“I wanted CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend this event but due to some reasons, he could not. This is a program where all of us should work together. I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development,” L-G Saxena said at the event.

AAP sources, however, alleged that the Chief Minister skipped the event as the Delhi Police forcibly took control of the event and hung up posters with the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning the event into a BJP spectacle.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal promises up to 300 units of free electricity ahead of Gujarat polls