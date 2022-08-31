    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    V K Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for alleging corruption charges

    V K Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for alleging corruption charges

    V K Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for alleging corruption charges
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Delhi LG VK Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders' charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for "false" corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday.
    Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders' charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a "figment of their imagination", they said.
    Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials said.
    More details are awaited
    Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across India
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    AAPDelhiDelhi LG

    Previous Article

    India witness 82 murders and 11 kidnappings every day in 2021, says NCRB data

    Next Article

    Union Cabinet decisions: Chana at discounted rates to states and MoU with Nepal

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng