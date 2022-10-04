    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Delhi L-G orders enquiry over AAP govt's plan to transfer power subsidy to consumers through DBT

    Delhi L-G orders enquiry over AAP govt's plan to transfer power subsidy to consumers through DBT

    Delhi L-G orders enquiry over AAP govt's plan to transfer power subsidy to consumers through DBT
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The action followed after a complaint received by the LG Secretariat raised issues of "impropriety and discrepancies" in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the sources said.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018, sources at the L-G office said on Tuesday.
    The top official has been asked to submit a report within seven days, they said.
    The action followed after a complaint received by the LG Secretariat raised issues of "impropriety and discrepancies" in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the sources said.
    The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had in its order on February 19, 2018, stated that the Delhi government may consider transferring power subsidy to the consumers through the DBT mode.
    "The complainants, including eminent lawyers and jurists, have alleged that a massive scam was effected after the Delhi government appointed directors and a private discom," the sources claimed. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the discom over the allegations.
