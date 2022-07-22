Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are yet again at loggerheads over the Delhi government's new excise policy. Saxena recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kejriwal government's Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Saxena's statement directly mentions Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who heads the Excise department.

In a statement early Friday, Saxena said there were violations of the excise policy which was implemented in November 2021. He alleged "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" were made by Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees".

A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, news agency ANI reported.

What L-G and report say

The report indicates substantively financial quid pro quo at the top political level. It also alleged that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals who are at the highest rungs of the government.

Sisodia took and got executed major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications, officials at the L-G office said.

The L-G office said that Sisodia also extended "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded, thus causing huge losses to the exchequer.

Sisodia's role is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22, officials in the L-G's office told ANI.

We are not scared, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal refuted the L-G's claims saying, "I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case.

"We're not scared of jails...not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. The AAP (AAM Aadmi Party) has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level and hence, they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us," he said.

He mentioned three reasons why the Centre is after them. "First, AAP leaders are honest and through filing false cases, they want to put a blot on our reputation... Second, there's a wave of AAP after it won in Punjab. They don't want the AAP to be on par with them. Third, they want to stop work in Delhi."

"I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail and then a made-up case is presented," Kejriwal said.

Sisodia also tweeted: “Modiji is scared of Kejriwalji...Now the country has hope only from Kejriwal ji. As AAP's influence grows across the country, there will be many more false cases. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji and AAP."

मोदीजी केजरीवाल जी से बहुत डरते हैं। मोदीजी से लोगों का मोहभंग हो गया है।अब केजरीवाल जी से ही देश को उम्मीद है। जैसे जैसे "आप" का देश भर में प्रभाव बढ़ेगा, अभी और बहुत झूठे केस होंगे। पर अब कोई जेल केजरीवाल जी और "आप" को नहीं रोक सकती भविष्य "आप" का है, भविष्य भारत का है— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 22, 2022 Earlier, Saxena Arvind Kejriwal's rejected the AAP government's proposal for Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1. He asked the chief minister to focus on solving problems in the city instead of "politicising" the issue, news agency PTI said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in May for allegedly being involved in hawala dealings. He was also set to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case.