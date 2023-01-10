Delhi L-G gives nod to prosecute JNU ex-student Shehla Rashid for tweets against Army 

Shora's sanction is related to her tweets on August 18, 2019 accusing the Army of entering houses and torturing locals in Kashmir. She was booked on the basis of an FIR registered against her under IPC section 153A at Special Cell police station filed by an advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University student vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, allegedly aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, official said on Tuesday.

Shora's sanction is related to her tweets on August 18, 2019 accusing the Army of entering houses and torturing locals in Kashmir. She was booked on the basis of an FIR registered against her under IPC section 153A at Special Cell police station filed by an advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Delhi L-G said that the sanction has been granted under section 196 of CrPC, 1973 which relates to prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence.

"Section 196 1(a) says no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under Chapter VI or under section 153A, of Indian Penal Code… except with the previous sanction of the Central government or of the state government."

Shora in her tweets said, "Armed Forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on floor, mixing oil with rice, etc".

In another tweet, she had said, "In Shopian, 04 men were called into the Army Camp and 'interrogated' (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream and be terrorized. This created an environment of fear in the entire area."

However, the army rejected the allegations and said such “unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organizations to incite unsuspecting population.”

Official said that the proposal for prosecution sanction was moved by the Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department of the city government which observed that the "nature of case, location to which the tweets refer and making false allegations against the Army make it a serious issue".

"The tweets by Shora needed to be proceeded against for creating religious fault-lines in J&K and a case was made for prosecution under Section 153A IPC," it said.

