Union minister Jitendra Singh said today that the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra will resume soon.

Discussed with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal . #VandeBharatExpress train from Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi to resume soon. This should be a reassuring piece of information for pilgrims from across the country planning a visit to Holy shrine during #Navratri festival. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 8, 2020

Jitendra Singh is the Minister of State for Personnel. He is a member of the Lok Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express started its commercial operations in October of 2019.

Additionally, the Express has reduced the travel time between Delhi and Katra, which is the last station on the way to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Temple, to eight hours from twelve hours. The first New Delhi-Varanasi semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, also known as "Train 18", was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in February last year.

In late March these train services in the nation were halted in the wake of Covid-19 induced lockdown. Now as the lockdown restrictions have been uplifted, the Vande Bharat Express is set to resume in a graded manner.

- with PTI inputs