What police said in Delhi accident case — '2 suspected of shielding accused, probing delay in PCR response'

Delhi accident case: The Delhi Police said two new accused tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation as they tried to help the accused.

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it is searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometers by a car that hit her scooter.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said in a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them. The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused in the case, he said.

The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and deceased woman, he said.

Meanwhile, a new CCTV visual shows accused getting off car, News 18 reported.

What else the police said about the Kanjhawala case | Top quotes:

The case pertains to the alleged killing of a 20-year-old woman in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The police said on Thursday:

> The incident took place between 2:04 am to 2:06 am. The body was found at around 4:15 am. The distance between the two points, where the incident took place and where the body was found is around 10-12 kms, but it is not possible to say how long was the body dragged.

> We are conducting an internal inquiry into the delay in the Police PCR response. If there is any human error, disciplinary actions will be taken against the responsible.

> After the analysis of CCTV and CDR, we have not found any connection between the accused and the deceased. The accused were aware that there is a human body under the car. We are exploring legal process to take this case to a fast track court.

> We are trying to file the chargesheet as early as possible. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating this case.

> Two new accused have tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation as they tried to help the accused. The names of the two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. We are in search of them. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the five accused.

> The statement of the eyewitness Nidhi, (friend of the deceased) recorded. No link found between the eye witness and accused. We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under Section 304 IPC.

> We have arrested five accused and we are interrogating them. During the interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids. We have recorded the statement of the eye witness.

> During interrogation, we also got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them. During post-mortem, During interrogation, we also got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them. During post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found.

(With inputs from agencies)