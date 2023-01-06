Delhi Police arrest 6th person in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case — but questions remain

The police have identified the sixth accused as Ashutosh, to whom the car belonged. The case could find itself on the table of the CBI following a suggestion by the Delhi Commission for Women's chief.

The Delhi Police have arrested a sixth person in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case in which a woman was dragged for 12 km by a car that hit her scooter, an official said on Friday, January 6. Anjali, a 20-year-old woman, was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The police have identified the sixth accused as Ashutosh, to whom the car belonged. Police allege that he had given them false information and was shielding the five accused who dragged the woman under their car.

Earlier, the police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, the police zeroed in on two more suspects — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush Khanna is the brother of accused Amit Khanna.

Amit Khanna does not have a driving licence and after he informed his brother about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak Khanna, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The Indian Express reports that Deepak was the only one with a licence and his cousins and friends claimed he was at the wheel when his phone location and call records indicate that he was home all day.

Apart from questions revolving around who the driver of the car was, the accident has more unanswered questions and discrepancies. Here are some of them:

> Police reports claim that Anjali, the victim, was accompanied by her "friend" Nidhi, who claimed to be riding pillion at the time of the incident. However, Anjali's family has claimed that they had never seen or heard of Nidhi.

> The Delhi Commission for Women has taken issue with the police probing in the matter as they claim Delhi Police has not seized Nidhi's phone, looked at CCTV footage along that 12-km stretch nor have they recorded all witness statements.

> Nidhi also claims that the victim was drunk and insisted on driving the scooty. However, Nidhi's family claims that she didn't drink and her autopsy report showed no trace of alcohol.

> It remains to be confirmed whether the victim's body was dragged for the entire 12 km. If so, how did the driver not realise a body was stuck beneath the car?