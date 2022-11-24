English
Delhi Jama Masjid rules: Girls restricted to visit mosque alone, can't be a meeting point with boys

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 3:17 PM IST (Published)

After an outrage, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam clarified that the order does not apply to those coming to offer prayers. Authorities said, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either."

The administration of Jama Masjid in Delhi imposed restrictions on the entry of girls and women - whether come alone or in a group. The notice was put up outside the main gates of the masjid, sparking a controversy. After an outrage, the Shahi Imam clarified that the order does not apply to those coming to offer prayers. PRO Sabiullah Khan also said, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either."

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration were quoted by PTI as saying. However, it has come to attention only now that "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.
Speaking on why the restriction was imposed, Sabiullah Khan was quoted by ANI as saying, "Women's entry is not banned. When women come alone...videos are shot. The ban is to stop these incidents...making it a meeting point, considering it a park is not appropriate for a religious place."
ALSO READ | Hijab ban row: Supreme Court gives split verdict, matter to be decided by larger bench
"Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, told PTI.
Bukhari added that any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. "Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," he said.
Responding to this, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women's rights. "It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. Kind of rights a man has to praying, women also have the same rights. I am issuing a notice to the imam of Jama Masjid. Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way," she said on Twitter.
