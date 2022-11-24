After an outrage, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam clarified that the order does not apply to those coming to offer prayers. Authorities said, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either."

The administration of Jama Masjid in Delhi imposed restrictions on the entry of girls and women - whether come alone or in a group. The notice was put up outside the main gates of the masjid, sparking a controversy. After an outrage, the Shahi Imam clarified that the order does not apply to those coming to offer prayers. PRO Sabiullah Khan also said, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either."

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration were quoted by PTI as saying. However, it has come to attention only now that "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.

Delhi | Jama Masjid administration issues an order, imposing a ban on the entry of girls/women coming alone or in a group. PRO Sabiullah Khan says, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either." pic.twitter.com/V7g5OvZWnh— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Speaking on why the restriction was imposed, Sabiullah Khan was quoted by ANI as saying, "Women's entry is not banned. When women come alone...videos are shot. The ban is to stop these incidents...making it a meeting point, considering it a park is not appropriate for a religious place."

"Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, told PTI.

Bukhari added that any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. "Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," he said.